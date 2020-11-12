Ricketts warns he may reimpose spring virus restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts threatened Thursday to reimpose the same social-distancing restrictions that forced some businesses to close this spring if the record number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues to rise, but he remained opposed to a statewide mask mandate.

Ricketts said he’s concerned that the sharp increase in cases over the last month will soon overwhelm the state’s hospitals, a chaotic situation that would almost certainly lead to more deaths.

“If we see hospitalizations continue to increase, we will be taking additional restrictive measures,” he said at a news conference via a video link, after he and Nebraska first lady Susanne Shore were exposed to the virus earlier this week.

Ricketts, a Republican, never issued a formal stay-at-home order as most other states did, but his “directed health measures” earlier this year had a similar effect.

Public gatherings were limited to 10 people. Salons, tattoo parlors and nearly all bars were forced to close. Schools, daycares, gyms and libraries had to cap the number of people in a room at one time. Restaurants were restricted to take-out or delivery service only, and all but the very smallest church services, weddings, funerals and sporting events were canceled.

“All of those options are on the table,” Ricketts said as he implored residents to follow the state’s voluntary guidelines, which encourage mask-wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Ricketts said he’s still opposed to a statewide mask mandate, arguing previously that it breeds resentment among residents and may be difficult to enforce.

His dire warning came as Nebraska reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row Wednesday and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at record levels in the state.

The state said 2,209 new virus cases and one death were reported Wednesday to give the state 89,942 cases and 731 deaths. And the number of people hospitalized with the virus increased to set another new record at 885.

The surge in cases has significantly increased demand for testing. At sites run by the state’s main testing service, TestNebraska, the wait to get a test increased to 48 hours this week at most sites in Omaha and Lincoln. Officials with the state Department of Health and Human Services said testing capacity was increased in those cities recently to help meet the demand.

The state continues to have the sixth-highest rate of infection, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and over the past week, one person in every 137 people in Nebraska was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has more than doubled over the past two weeks, going from 852.43 new cases per day on Oct. 28 to 1,953.29 new cases per day on Wednesday.

For most people, the new virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Ricketts has spent the last several days underscoring the pandemic’s seriousness with stories from residents who were hospitalized with the virus. Steve Schrader, of Omaha, spent 37 days in the hospital and 19 days on a respirator after contracting the virus. His wife, Ann Schrader, called the experience “gut wrenching, to say the least.”

“It’s Russian roulette,” she said. “People who get it don’t know if they’ll have slight symptoms, no symptoms, or end up on a ventilator.”

Steve Schrader said he initially believed his symptoms were allergies, but his condition quickly worsened. He said he has mostly recovered but still worries about the virus' impact on his health.

“We’re still learning what (the virus) does to us and what the long-term issues are,” he said.

Even though Ricketts has already reinstated some restrictions, Nebraska’s top public heath official urged residents to start acting as they did in the spring, when the state’s coronavirus caseload was more manageable.

“Please, we need to slow this down,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer. “We have to do what we did back in the spring. We have to limit our gatherings, we have to wear masks, awe have to wash our hands.”

