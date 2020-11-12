Advertisement

Speeds top 130MPH as vehicle tied to Lincoln theft leads troopers on I-80 chase

NSP was in a near 50-mile pursuit with shoplifters Wednesday, which ended peacefully near...
NSP was in a near 50-mile pursuit with shoplifters Wednesday, which ended peacefully near Gretna.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four people said to have fled Nebraska State Patrol Troopers after stealing from Dick’s Sport Goods in Lincoln have been apprehended.

Valaria Hogan, 21, of Omaha was booked into the Lancaster County Jail for felony theft, obstructing a police officer, felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension.

NSP said Hogan was the driver of the car tied to the theft at the sporting goods store around noon Wednesday.

According to troopers, the car with four occupants was spotted at a gas station at 84th and Highway 6 a short time after the theft was reported.

The vehicle was said to have sped off on Highway 6 when troopers went to contact those inside, which prompted a chance that continued on Interstate 80 eastbound toward Omaha, where speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle eventually stopped at Highway 370 and 168th Street near Gretna, according to NSP.

Troopers said both Hogan and Jordyn Hunter, 23, of Omaha ran from the vehicle but were quickly arrested. Hunted was booked into jail for felony theft and obstructing a police officer. Dauhtria Giles, 20, of Omaha, was arrested for felony theft and on active warrants. The fourth occupant, 17, was cited and released to her parents.

Inside the vehicle, NSP said troopers found 20 jackets and three pairs of jeans stolen from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

