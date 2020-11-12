Advertisement

Stolen vehicle linked to Burger King burglary

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stolen vehicle, found abandoned in south Lincoln has been linked to the burglary of a Burger King restaurant.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant location near 40th and Old Cheney around 5 a.m. Thursday.

According to employees, a window at the business was broken out and the store office was burglarized.

A review of video surveillance showed three people break into the Burger King and fail to access a safe before leaving the store, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

While searching the area, LPD said officers located a crashed and abandoned vehicle near 40th and WildBriar, a short distance from the restaurant.

The vehicle was said to have been stolen around midnight.

Police are investigating, but believe the trio stole the vehicle, used it during the burglary and crashed it afterward.

