Trending Up into the Weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is trending up through this weekend and into the week next week as warm and dry conditions are set to headline the forecast with just a few minor exceptions.

Mostly clear and cold conditions are expected Thursday night and into Friday morning with temperatures likely reaching the mid to upper teens to lower 20s by early Friday as northwest winds stay light and eventually turn to the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH.

Expect to see a cold start to Friday with morning temperatures in the mid teens to low 20s. (KOLN)

Ahead of another upper level trough, warmer and breezy conditions will be drawn into the area on Friday. Temperatures should take a small step forward for eastern Nebraska with afternoon high temperatures likely reaching into the 40s to near 50°. Temperatures should be a bit warmer for western Nebraska with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Temperatures should rebound a bit on Friday with highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s across the state. (KOLN)

Skies are expected to stay sunny to mostly sunny on Friday with south winds at 5 to 15 MPH with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.

Temperatures should take another step forward on Saturday with highs reaching the 50s to low 60s for most of the state.

Partly sunny skies with mild temperatures are expected to start the weekend. (KOLN)

Expect to see more clouds on Saturday with just a small chance for a few isolated showers. The weather for the Husker home opener looks like it should stay pretty quiet.

Temperatures will cool back a bit on Sunday behind the front with highs only managing to reach the upper 40s in Lincoln. Next week should see warming temperatures with highs reaching the lower 60s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Chances for moisture this week are pretty slim with just a few isolated showers possible at times.

