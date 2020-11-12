Advertisement

UNK sees rise in COVID cases, offers testing before Thanksgiving

By Shannon Heckt
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK students have just one more day to request free testing before they go home for their Thanksgiving break.

The school is encouraging people to get tested before they go home to their families so they know they can visit them safely. Right now there are 53 positive COVID cases on the campus between students and staff, which has been following community trends of a recent rise in cases. They are averaging getting 50-70 students tested a week.

“We do what we can right now before our students leave to go home but we’re hopeful and talking a lot about being safe when they’re home and continuing these safe practices and not just forget everything. When they return we encourage them to be very cautious,” said Todd Gottula, Senior Director of Communications and Marketing.

Even with the rise, it is still only about one percent of the campus population. They are encouraged by staff and students getting tested and following the safety precautions.

“We really don’t have any idea where the cases are coming from. It’s everywhere. We haven’t had big clusters on campus or spikes in any one organization or group,” Gottula said.

There are no plans to increase the restrictions on campus, but Gottula said they have precautions for all activities.

“We have plans in place with all of our athletic events, not just athletics but activities and events in general and we have commencement coming up in December,” Gottula said. “In some cases our campus policies are even more restrictive than the state’s directed health measures.”

Nov. 13 is the last day for students to request the free testing before the Thanksgiving break.

