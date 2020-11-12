Advertisement

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or have had the vaccine.(Source: KCAL, KCBS, CDC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – With coronavirus vaccines making progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’ve been vaccinated or prove that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.

Anyone who fails to do so would not be allowed into the venue.

Some music fans say the idea may sound good in theory, but there are other issues to consider, including the false sense of security such requirements might provide.

The plan is still in the development phase.

Ticketmaster said fans should not worry about their personal health information being shared or permanently stored.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash sent three to the hospital late Tuesday night.
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash
State Farm office in Lincoln closing, employees to work from home
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance
Truck from Theft
LPD: $35,000 of medical supplies stolen from outside of home
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on a viaduct on Highway...
Icy conditions believed to be a factor in deadly accident

Latest News

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) reflects on his time in Congress-Extended Version
The 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble, was driving north on interstate 35...
Police: Rapper Mo3 shot dead on highway in Dallas attack
Left, Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate speaks to supporters and...
Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
FILE - The Weeknd performs on day three at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug 4, 2018. The NFL,...
The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show