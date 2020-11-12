Advertisement

York man walks 100 miles for Veterans foundation

With a bright vest and American flags coming out of his backpack, Gene Curtis is walking 100...
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a variety of tributes for military members on Veterans Day. One York man is doing so in a unique way, and he hopes to bring awareness to a local Veterans foundation.

With a bright vest and American flags coming out of his backpack, Gene Curtis is walking 100 miles from Grand Island’s airport to Lincoln’s Airport along Highway 34.

He calls it the Boot Walk. It’s a fundraiser to support the Hunter HD Hogan Foundation.

“(Hunter HD Hogan) Who was a star rodeo rider in high school and he actually had several rodeo offers to ride rodeo in college, but he decided he wanted to join the military and serve his country instead," said Gene Curtis of York.

Hogan joined the Marines, but died in the line of duty two weeks before he was suppose to return home from Afghanistan.

“In the world of COVID-19 they haven’t been able to do as many fundraisers this year as they normally do,” said Curtis. “I thought this was a socially distant way that I could raise a little awareness.”

With a standout outfit walking alongside the highway, Curtis said drivers have been the definition of Nebraska nice.

“Lots of honks, lots of waves, lots of words of encouragement, lots of people pulling over to shake my hand," said Curtis. "It’s actually been very encouraging.”

Curtis has been training for months to do this 100 mile journey. He said it got tough half way through, but he thought of the veterans like Hunter HD Hogan and couldn’t quit.

“They support us, so let’s support them," said Curtis.

The goal was to end in Lincoln on Veterans Day, but Tuesday’s ice storm delayed Curtis, so he’s planning on finishing Thursday.

You can learn more about the Hunter HD Hogan foundation here.

