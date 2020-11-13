Bryan Health to postpone surgeries requiring overnight stay

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health announced Friday that surgeries requiring an overnight stay that can be delayed must be rescheduled.

In a release, Bryan Health said that “beginning November 16, 2020, and through December 31, 2020, all surgeries and procedures requiring an overnight stay, that can be delayed for 30-60 days, must be rescheduled.”

Currently, Bryan Health is caring for 85-90 percent of COVID-19 positive patients in Lincoln, and as of Friday morning, there are 121 COVID-19 patients in their facilities.

A month ago, that number was 53.

“There are few options left to explore and immediate actions must be now taken to alleviate extreme pressures and to keep patients, providers and staff as safe as possible,” the release states.

Below is a list of procedures that will be impacted:

Procedures to Postpone:

Total Joint Replacements (hip, knee, shoulder) that require an overnight stay

Hysterectomy (unless known cancer/malignancy) that require an overnight stay

Hernia Repair

Breast Reduction

Minor Back/ Laminectomy

Bariatric Cases – unless approved by division chair due to 6 month+ preparation

Elective Cardiac Valve Repair or Replacement

Rotator Cuff Repair

Procedures to Complete:

Carotid(s)

CABG if symptomatic or high risk

Colon Resection for tumor

Colostomy Take Down or Colostomy Creation

Prostate Cancer

Nephrectomy

Thyroid for tumor

Mastectomy/Bil Mastectomy

LVAD

Whipple

Femoral Popliteal Bypass or Peripheral Vascular Limb or Aorta Cases

Ascending Aortic Aneurysm Repair with Valve or without Valve

ALIF

C5—T2 Fixation involving neck/thoracic tumor

Bariatric Sleeve if approved by Division Chair due to 6+ month preparation

Any cancer staging/diagnosis cases

LaForte (if approved by division chair)

