Bryan Health to postpone surgeries requiring overnight stay
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health announced Friday that surgeries requiring an overnight stay that can be delayed must be rescheduled.
In a release, Bryan Health said that “beginning November 16, 2020, and through December 31, 2020, all surgeries and procedures requiring an overnight stay, that can be delayed for 30-60 days, must be rescheduled.”
Currently, Bryan Health is caring for 85-90 percent of COVID-19 positive patients in Lincoln, and as of Friday morning, there are 121 COVID-19 patients in their facilities.
A month ago, that number was 53.
“There are few options left to explore and immediate actions must be now taken to alleviate extreme pressures and to keep patients, providers and staff as safe as possible,” the release states.
Below is a list of procedures that will be impacted:
Procedures to Postpone:
Total Joint Replacements (hip, knee, shoulder) that require an overnight stay
Hysterectomy (unless known cancer/malignancy) that require an overnight stay
Hernia Repair
Breast Reduction
Minor Back/ Laminectomy
Bariatric Cases – unless approved by division chair due to 6 month+ preparation
Elective Cardiac Valve Repair or Replacement
Rotator Cuff Repair
Procedures to Complete:
Carotid(s)
CABG if symptomatic or high risk
Colon Resection for tumor
Colostomy Take Down or Colostomy Creation
Prostate Cancer
Nephrectomy
Thyroid for tumor
Mastectomy/Bil Mastectomy
LVAD
Whipple
Femoral Popliteal Bypass or Peripheral Vascular Limb or Aorta Cases
Ascending Aortic Aneurysm Repair with Valve or without Valve
ALIF
C5—T2 Fixation involving neck/thoracic tumor
Bariatric Sleeve if approved by Division Chair due to 6+ month preparation
Any cancer staging/diagnosis cases
LaForte (if approved by division chair)
