Custer County’s first courthouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first courthouse for Custer County was built in 1876 on a ranch, and then put to use in 1877 when the county was organized.

We talked with historical society member Jo Chesley about the building during a recent trip to Callaway. The building is actually now located in Morgan Park in Callaway. “The courthouse was located on the Milo Young ranch, which was east of town,” Chesley said. “It served its purpose for several years. But in 1882, the county seat was moved to Broken Bow. However, the Young family continued to live in the log cabin for a few years on the ranch. After they vacated, several other families lived there. Finally, the building was moved into the park in 1933.”

The log cabin structure was actually the community library for several years, until about 1960. In 1999, there were extensive renovations done to the foundation and the logs. “The Seven Valleys Historical Society cleans and maintains it,” Chesley said. The logs that you see are original. You can come and see it. Volunteers enjoy giving tours, and it’s decorated in period on the inside with old beds and a wood-burning stove.

“I think it’s a hidden gem,” Chesley said. “Some people are a little too busy to come and see it. But we try to showcase it as much as possible, and we invite everyone to come and see all of our buildings. We maintain four buildings as part of the historical society, so there’s a lot to see in Callaway.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.