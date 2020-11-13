Group of friends surprises Lincoln families with Christmas trees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - They’re girlfriends, coworkers and moms, but when you ask them who they are, they say they’re elves and have one leading it all.

La-Cresha Brooks is known for having a giving heart, and this year around the holidays, she’s digging a little deeper to help even more.

Thursday evening, seven deserving families were surprised with beautiful Christmas trees.

Every year, Brooks hosts a giveaway event, surprising people with things for Christmas, but this year was a little extra special.

Given the pandemic, the in-person giveaway wasn’t able to happen, so Brooks turned to social media, asking people to nominate families they thought should be gifted with a Christmas tree.

One family for example has a single mom with two children. Before the pandemic she was working three jobs supporting her kids, and lost one after the pandemic started.

This woman is part of the reason why this group of friends chose to gift these families, knowing that the holidays for many won’t look like years past.

“Christmas is a stressful time of year for a lot of people, and I think with the lights and all of the ornaments just kinds of relaxes people to know that that part is taken care of, especially with children in the house,” Brooks said.

One of Brooks' friends, Tamar Byron, knew of a deserving family and says that’s why she nominated them.

She says it’s been a rough year for many, especially for this single mom of five kids.

“[Right now, many people are thinking,] 'Can I do Christmas or do I have to pay my bills? For this person, she works so hard for her kids. She’s a very selfless mother. She always puts her kids first. I’ve seen in the past when they really didn’t get a good Christmas, and I had the opportunity to try and bless her with a good Christmas. I jumped on it,” Byron told 10/11.

The group purchased and decorated the trees themselves, making sure each tree had a different theme.

This same group gifted families in 2019 but in 2020, were able to surprise two more and are hoping that’ll grow in the future.

These friends will also be donating toys to the families closer to Christmas time, so they can have something to put underneath their new trees and open on Christmas Day.

When 10/11 NOW asked the women why they did it, their answer was simple. They said they wanted to do something kind for others, hoping they’ll pay it forward however they can.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.