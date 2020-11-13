Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has some ideas in Friday Fast Facts.

LUX Center for the Arts Presents “Gifted: Annual Holiday Show”

This holiday season, LUX Center for the Arts has transformed their large gallery into a delightful holiday shop called Gifted, which will be showcasing gifts of art and fine crafts from local, regional and national artists. The LUX Gifted shop has something for everyone on your list this holiday season.

Tues-Friday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Almost, Maine

Almost, Maine is a delightful midwinter night’s dream. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways.

Thurs-Sat 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults $20, Students $15

More info: HERE

James Arthur Vineyards Wine Dinner at SEC

Are you ready for this delicious treat? James Arthur Vineyards is teaming with the culinary program at Southeast Community College to present a special four-course meal at SCC’s new Course Restaurant. The menu is sure to please.

Friday 6 p.m.; $45 per person

More info: HERE

This is the Moment: A Musical Celebration of TADA’s 20 Years

This is a very special event and you don’t want to miss it! This is the Moment: A Musical Celebration of TADA’s 20 Years, is a celebrational concert featuring Steven C. Rich, who played the lead in Jekyll and Hyde in TADA’s very first production and has toured in an array of professional productions including Miss Saigon, CATS and Les Miserables. Mr. Rich, accompanied by the TADA Trio of musicians, will perform an impressive and enjoyable song list showcasing past TADA shows and other productions as well!

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Fall Craft & Vendor Show

This craft and vendor fair has it all. There will be vendors of all types, foods and door prizes! So many unique items that would make great gifts for the holidays. Come out and help support your local businesses and crafters.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.