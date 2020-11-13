Lincoln man arrested for drugs following police tip

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man accused of dealing fake drugs was arrested for drugs at his southwest Lincoln apartment Thursday.

Trayvon Barowski, 21, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail after Lincoln Police narcotics investigators raided his Ruskin Place apartment around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, a search of Barowski’s apartment turned up 1.1 grams of suspected cocaine, 55 Oxycodone pills, 21 Clonazepam pills and two Zolpidem pills.

Investigators also discovered $12,504 in cash, two handguns, one with a defaced serial number and a rifle.

Barowski was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance, three counts of possession of a firearm during a drug crime, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of money during a drug crime.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.