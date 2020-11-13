Advertisement

LPD: Man accidentally shoots, kills himself while filming video

Lincoln Police say a man accidentally shot and killed himself while recording a video
Lincoln Police say a man accidentally shot and killed himself while recording a video(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:24 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man recording a video of himself manipulating a handgun died after the firearm accidentally discharged, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Capitol Beach Lake just before midnight Wednesday to a report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

Investigators believed the shooting was accidental and not suicide after reviewing digital evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Ivan Messersmith.

