LPD: Man accidentally shoots, kills himself while filming video

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man recording a video of himself manipulating a handgun died after the firearm accidentally discharged, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a home near Capitol Beach Lake just before midnight Wednesday to a report of a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

Investigators believed the shooting was accidental and not suicide after reviewing digital evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Ivan Messersmith.

