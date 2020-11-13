Advertisement

LPS student referred for assault over hot glue incident

Lincoln Police said the middle school student placed hot glue on the back of another student...
Lincoln Police said the middle school student placed hot glue on the back of another student while at school(Jared Austin)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 13-year-old student at Schoo Middle School received second-degree burns after hot glue was placed on his neck.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, the incident was brought to the attention of the Schoo school resource officer Thursday afternoon.

LPD said a 13-year-old student placed hot glue on the back of the neck of another 13-year-old, which cause non life-threatening injuries, but likely permanent scarring.

The student accused of placing the glue on the boys neck will be referred for assault.

