Red tops White in Nebraska volleyball scrimmage

The Nebraska volleyball team held a scrimmage on Thursday night
(KSNB)
By Dan Corey
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Red Team swept the White Team, 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-22), on Thursday night at the Nebraska Volleyball Red-White Scrimmage. Kalynn Meyer led the Red Team hitting .600 on the night. The true freshman had six kills on 10 attempts with no errors. Riley Zuhn hit .222 and recorded seven kills.

Lauren Stivrins had six kills, while Madi Kubik had a match-high 13 kills. Jazz Sweet finished with three kills on the night. Nicklin Hames had 17 assists and Kenzie Knuckles recorded at match-best 12 digs. For the White Team, Kayla Caffey had eight kills, finishing with a hitting percentage of .267. Nicole Drewnick hit .333 with two kills. Drewnick and Anni Evans each had six assists. Emma Gabel finished with a team-high eight digs.

