Seasonal Temperatures, Breezy Winds Expected this Weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and dry weather headline the forecast as we head over the next week. This weekend will see our only chance for moisture and it’s a pretty a small one. More than anything else, seasonal temperatures with breezy winds will headline the for forecast for the weekend with temperatures returning to above average levels next week.

It won’t be as cold Friday night as it was Thursday night. Temperatures are expected to stay above average with lows in the upper 20s to lower and middle 30s across the state thanks in part to increasing cloudiness and breezy south winds that will keep temperatures warmer.

Temperatures won't be as cold Friday night with readings falling into the upper 20s to mid 30s by early Saturday. (KOLN)

Through the day on Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with just a small chance for a few hit and miss showers across eastern Nebraska. Temperatures should take a small step forward, with highs by the afternoon in the mid 40s to mid 50s across the state.

Temperatures take another small step forward on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, though it will be breezy again. (KOLN)

In Lincoln as the Huskers host their season home opener, I think the only concern might be some breezy south winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. Into the afternoon, winds should turn more to the west, but will stay on the breezy side.

Mostly cloudy skies with just an outside chance of light rain is expected for the Husker home opener on Saturday. (KOLN)

Sunday will remain breezy with west winds staying at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible. Temperatures should sit in the 50s for most of the state to round out the weekend with skies remaining mainly sunny for most.

Sunshine and breezy conditions are expected to round out the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures should be in the 50s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Much of next week should be pretty quiet as mainly sunny skies are expected through most of the week with warming temperatures. For early next week, temperatures in the mid 50s are expected for Lincoln. The middle and end of the week should see warmer weather with highs eventually reaching into the 60s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. By next weekend, rain chances and some cooler weather could potentially reenter the forecast.

