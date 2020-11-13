Advertisement

Sunshine expected for Friday, breezy and not as cold.

Breezy and seasonal
(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a cold start to Friday, but with sunshine and a south wind, we will warm up fast. Mostly sunny skies for today with the afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with a south-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Warmer afternoon
(1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will become mostly cloudy and not as cold. Low temperature in the mid 30s. Mostly cloud skies early Saturday morning with a very small chance of a light, brief shower or sprinkles. Most of Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy. Late Saturday afternoon and evening there will be another 20% chance of a light shower or sprinkle. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and slightly cooler, high in the lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with the highs in the low to mid 50s both days. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, dry and warm as high temperatures could reach the mid 60s both days.

Warmer and mainly dry next week
(1011 Weather Team)

