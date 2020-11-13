Advertisement

Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of an infant who tested positive for heroin.(San Angelo Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

Two-Month-Old Injured Heroin-Positive Infant Dies Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed...

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

