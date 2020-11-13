Weise providing motivation for Tri County football team

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On a dreary November afternoon, the sights and sounds at Trojan Field are the same as last year. But as Tri County prepares for its semifinal game, there’s someone missing.

Lucas Weise was one of Tri County’s best players on the team in 2019 and had hoped of leading the Trojans to a state championship his senior year. However, an accident over the summer changed Weise’s life forever.

“We went over to one of my friend’s houses to go swim for a little bit because it was a hot summer day and dove into the pool head-first and that’s when it hit me like, wow, my high school career is over,” said Weise.

Instead of practicing with classmates, the 6-4 three-sport athlete started his road to recovery at Madonna.

“It almost brought a tear to my eye when I first started moving my arms and then I moved my fingers and I tried not to freak out but when you can’t move it for a long time and you get it back, it’s a real special moment.”

While Weise fought for any feeling, the Trojans took it upon themselves to “Get the Dub for L-Dub”

“Not hearing his name announced when we’re hearing starters, it was enough to move me to tears the first few games,” said Tri County quarterback Cole Siems, a friend of Weise’s since grade school.

Just months after his accident, Weise was back attending practices and games.

“He’s pushing us to get better and if he’s seeing us not giving 100 percent out here, he’s gonna tell us he’s not giving us our 100 percent,” said Siems.

Adding Weise, “Whenever I’m having a rough day or anything like that, I think of how hard they’re working and it makes me want to work really harder.”

Tri County is currently undefeated this season and will play Dundy County Stratton on Friday night.

