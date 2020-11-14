Advertisement

Cardboard Huskers supports Nebraska

The stands looked a little different on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
The stands looked a little different on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The stands look a little different on Saturday in Memorial Stadium. As Nebraska played against Penn State, Cardboard Huskers could be seen adorning the stands.

The cutouts were apart of the There is No Place Like Nebraska! The Sea of Red Sellout. The event was in partnership with First National Bank of Omaha, and gave fans “the opportunity to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Severe Risk Category (Red).
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk; Mayor to announce new restrictions
Gov. Ricketts lays out how restrictions will change based on hospital capacity
Lincoln Police say a man accidentally shot and killed himself while recording a video
LPD: Man accidentally shoots, kills himself while filming video
NSAA changes dates and locations for State Football Championships
Lincoln Police said the middle school student placed hot glue on the back of another student...
LPS student referred for assault over hot glue incident

Latest News

Nebraska returns to Lincoln this Saturday when the Huskers take on Penn State at Memorial...
LIVE: Nebraska vs. Penn State
Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Luke McCaffrey announced as starting QB for Huskers
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
One hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash in north Lincoln
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime (Nov.13, Part two)
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime (Nov.13, Part two)