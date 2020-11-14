Cardboard Huskers supports Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The stands look a little different on Saturday in Memorial Stadium. As Nebraska played against Penn State, Cardboard Huskers could be seen adorning the stands.

The cutouts were apart of the There is No Place Like Nebraska! The Sea of Red Sellout. The event was in partnership with First National Bank of Omaha, and gave fans “the opportunity to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season.”

