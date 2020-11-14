Game Day: Nebraska vs. Penn State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska returns to Lincoln this Saturday when the Huskers take on Penn State at Memorial Stadium. The Big Ten cross-division matchup is set to kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with the game televised nationally on FS1.

The game will match two traditional Big Ten and college football powers who are looking for their first victory of the 2020 season. The contest against the Nittany Lions will mark Nebraska’s second attempt at a 2020 home opener. Nebraska was scheduled to open its home schedule on Halloween against Wisconsin, but that game was canceled. As a result, Nebraska opened the season with two road games for the first time since 1995, and will play three of its five remaning scheduled games at Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers stand at 0-2 after a 21-13 loss at Northwestern on Saturday. The Husker offense moved the ball well against the stingy Wildcat defense, but was unable to finish drives. Nebraska was 3-of-6 in the red zone, including a last-minute drive that ended on a loss of downs inside the Northwestern 20.

Penn State comes into Saturday’s matchup with an 0-3 record following a 35-19 home setback against Maryland on Saturday. The Nittany Lions opened the season ranked seventh in both polls after an 11- win campaign in 2019. Penn State opened the season with an overtime loss at Indiana, before dropping a home contest against No. 3 Ohio State on Halloween, prior to Saturday’s loss against the Terrapins.

Coach James Franklin’s team features a strong passing offense that averages 286.3 yards per game through the air. The Penn State defense is strong against the run, allowing opponents just 124.0 yards per game on the ground.

