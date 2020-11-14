Here Comes the Sun...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind a quick moving cold front and low pressure system, very strong winds and some scattered showers are possible through late Saturday night across central and eastern Nebraska. Strong winds are expected to overspread the area with northwest winds at 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts between 40 and 50 MPH possible in the Lincoln area through late Saturday night. Strong winds with clearing skies are then expected overnight and into the day on Sunday where we should see mainly sunny skies, seasonal mid-November temperatures, and breezy west winds.

Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state with the warmest readings expected across eastern Nebraska thanks to mostly cloudy skies through part of the overnight period. Skies should clear out by early Sunday morning.

Clearing skies with windy conditions are expected overnight into early Sunday with lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s across the state. (KOLN)

If you’re headed out early on Sunday, it will be windy as west and northwest winds will still likely be gusting up to around 40 MPH for central and eastern parts of the state with mostly sunny skies.

Strong west and northwest winds are expected into Sunday morning with wind gusts between 35 and 45 MPH possible for eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The winds should die down a bit into Sunday afternoon, but it will stay a bit blustery with winds falling back to around 10 to 20 MPH with gusts as high around 30 MPH.

Winds should decrease a bit in the afternoon, but will remain breezy from the west at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH possible. (KOLN)

Winds won’t really die down until Sunday evening as they turn to the southwest at 5 to 10 MPH by Sunday night.

Temperatures should be pretty typical for mid-November on Sunday as highs will range from the mid 40s to mid 50s for most of the state, with the coolest readings expected in northeastern Nebraska.

Sunny skies with breezy west winds are expected Sunday with fairly seasonal temperatures for mid-November. (KOLN)

Much of the week next week looks quiet as warm and dry weather will headline the forecast. Temperatures should sit in the mid 50s to low 60s on Monday and Tuesday before warming to near 70° on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and into next weekend looks cooler with rain chances returning to the forecast as our next upper level trough looks to swing through the state. Keep an eye on Saturday where rain chances return to the forecast and could impact next week’s Husker home game.

