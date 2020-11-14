Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reached an all-time high in the state. Now, a Lincoln man is under quarantine again after testing positive for the second time in two months.

Lincoln resident Aaron Rouse said, “Did I give it to someone else? That is my biggest concern.”

Rouse is currently under quarantine in his home after he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. Although he tested positive twice, he’s still unsure about his first test.

“It’s also possible it was a false positive because it was ragweed season and it really was my only symptoms,” Rouse said.

During that first positivity, Rouse says he was asymptomatic and later developed allergy-like symptoms. But this time, he’s getting all the COVID-19 symptoms.

Rouse said, “Extreme fatigue. that’s probably the biggest symptom just how tired it has made me.”

Rouse said his holiday plans are still up in the air. Even though he’d like to be with family, he’d rather be safe than sorry.

“Even though it may not have affected you yet or your family, it is affecting people out there,” Rouse said.

Not only missing out on the holidays, but he’ll likely miss out on his cousins, who play football at Adams Central, playing in the state championship next week.

Rouse says he still has minor symptoms but is one of the over 1,500 COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County this week.

