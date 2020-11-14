Live Yes Studios, art studio for adults with disabilities, struggling to stay afloat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Billy Hasbury is an artist.

“I like to paint pictures and draw people,” Hasbury said.

But right now Hasbury is without a studio, without an audience to sell his artwork to.

“I hope people like my artwork,” Hasbury said. “It’s what I do and I love myself for doing it.”

Normally, Hasbury goes to Live Yes Studio to create artwork and express himself.

His favorite medium, paint on canvas.

Live Yes Studios is a day-program for adults with developmental disabilities that’s been closed since March.

“Our artists lives are more important,” Natasha Scholz, program manager at Live Yes Studio said. “We work with a really vulnerable population, a really high risk population.”

The studio provides art classes and open studio time with art shows once a month where artists can sell their work.

“Art is a really great form of self expression,” Natasha Scholz, program manager at Live Yes Studio said. “It’s a way to let out anger, to gain confidence.”

The closure hasn’t just hampered Hasbury’s ability to create his art, it has the studio on the brink of closure.

“Our non-profit didn’t qualify for the CARES act so we’ve received no federal funds which has been really hard. We’re at a place right now where its now or never,” Scholz said.

Live Yes Studios moved out of its location at 13th and Arapahoe to a new building at 20th and Q Street to try and save money.

They’re hoping they’ll make it until spring when they hope to start fully opening again.

Not just for the money they will bring in from the state when clients can come back, but for the sake of their artists.

“I really miss this place because the people I know aren’t coming back any more,” Hasbury said.

Scholz, too, said they’ve tried Zoom calls, but its not the same.

“Finding that balance of mental health versus physical health has been tough,” she said. “I know a lot of people have had a really hard time dealing with the isolation.”

The best way to help keep Live Yes Studio’s doors open is to make a donation, to do that, reach out to Live Yes on their Facebook page.

