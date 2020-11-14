Advertisement

One hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday. The incident occurred around 11 a.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, it was a single motorcycle crash. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are at the scene.

One person was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance with CPR in progress. That individual was transported to hospital, but their condition is unknown.

LPD are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

