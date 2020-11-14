Advertisement

Luke McCaffrey announced as starting QB for Huskers

Pitches the ball against Ohio State
Pitches the ball against Ohio State(Big Ten)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers announced on Saturday that Luke McCaffrey will be the starting quarterback for the Huskers against Penn State.

The Huskers had opened up every position ahead of Saturday’s game against Penn State. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called it “open competition week” during an interview over Zoom on Tuesday. Lubick said players battled for starting spots and playing time, including quarterback.

Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey are vied for the #1 QB spot for the Huskers, who are 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and Northwestern. Both Martinez and McCaffrey played against the Wildcats.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Severe Risk Category (Red).
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at Severe Risk; Mayor to announce new restrictions
Gov. Ricketts lays out how restrictions will change based on hospital capacity
Lincoln Police say a man accidentally shot and killed himself while recording a video
LPD: Man accidentally shoots, kills himself while filming video
NSAA changes dates and locations for State Football Championships
Lincoln Police said the middle school student placed hot glue on the back of another student...
LPS student referred for assault over hot glue incident

Latest News

Nebraska returns to Lincoln this Saturday when the Huskers take on Penn State at Memorial...
LIVE: Nebraska vs. Penn State
The stands looked a little different on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Cardboard Huskers supports Nebraska
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
One hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash in north Lincoln
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime (Nov.13, Part two)
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime (Nov.13, Part two)