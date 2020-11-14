Luke McCaffrey announced as starting QB for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers announced on Saturday that Luke McCaffrey will be the starting quarterback for the Huskers against Penn State.

The Huskers had opened up every position ahead of Saturday’s game against Penn State. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called it “open competition week” during an interview over Zoom on Tuesday. Lubick said players battled for starting spots and playing time, including quarterback.

Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey are vied for the #1 QB spot for the Huskers, who are 0-2 with losses to Ohio State and Northwestern. Both Martinez and McCaffrey played against the Wildcats.

