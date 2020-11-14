NSAA changes dates and locations for State Football Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA has announced that the State Football Championships will not be played in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

The Class A, B,C1, C2, D1 and D2 State Championship Football Games will be played at home sites on Friday, Nov. 20. The higher seed will host in all classes. Game times will be mutually agreed upon by the participating schools. The host schools will be required to follow the previously established NSAA Post-Season Protocols.

The Class D6 Championship Football Game will proceed as scheduled in Kearney at Cope Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20.

UPDATED NSAA State Football Information



