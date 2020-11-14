UNMC employees, students recognize 100th birthday of native Nebraskan, longtime UNMC supporter with drive-by tribute

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dozens of University of Nebraska Medical Center leaders, employees and students gave Stanley M. Truhlsen, MD a birthday he won’t forget. They stood outside the UNMC Stanley M. Truhlsen Eye Institute in Omaha for a “drive-by” birthday tribute for the 100th birthday of Stanley M. Truhlsen, MD.

Autoplay Caption

Dr. Truhlsen, who grew up in Herman, Neb., is a retired, well-known Omaha ophthalmologist, philanthropist and UNMC professor of ophthalmology, who has lived through the Great Depression, several wars and has seen many changes at UNMC through the years.

Holding large Happy Birthday signs, employees and students waved as his family drove him by the well-wishers. Dr. Truhlsen was presented with a giant birthday card by the director of the institute, Ron Krueger, MD and UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.