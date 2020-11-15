Eastridge Elementary wants your holiday lights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eastridge Elementary is asking for your old holiday lights for its Eighth Annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive.

The school has recycled over 64,000 pounds of holiday lights over the past seven years diverting thousands of pounds of materials from local landfills. Lights are collected and transported to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha. The different components are separated and recycled. This year they’re getting 35 cents per pound of recycled lights.

Through this event, they have raised over $22,000.

50% of the proceeds will go to Eastridge Elementary PTO, 25% will go to the Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm and 25% will go to the Science Focus Program.

Holiday lights may be donated at any Lincoln Fire Station, Eastridge Elementary School and the Science Focus Program from Nov. 15 to Jan 15.

