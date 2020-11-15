Lincoln teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Cass County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln teenager died after a crash in Cass County on Saturday. Cass County Sheriffs' deputies were dispatched along with units from the Eagle Fire and Rescue, Elmwood Fire and Rescue and EMA medics, to a two-vehicle accident at Highway 34 and Highway 63 just east of Eagle at 8:42 pm.

Information at the time of the call indicated that two vehicles had collided, one person was ejected and one person was trapped.

Upon arrival deputies found a white 2011 Nissan Altima standing on its front end against a telephone pole and a blue 2013 Dodge Charger with heavy front end damage in the south side ditch just off Highway 34.

Further investigation and statements taken would indicate that the white Nissan was southbound on Highway 63 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 34. The blue Charger collided with the white Altima shearing off the rear end of the vehicle and sending it over 100 feet from the scene.

The driver of the Altima was a 17-year old-female juvenile from Lincoln was ejected from the vehicle, her passenger also, a 17-year-old juvenile female also from Lincoln had been trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The juvenile passenger was later pronounced dead at Bryan West in Lincoln after being transported by Starcare Medivac with life-threatening injuries.

Macy Persinger 18-year-old female from Eagle was the driver of the blue charger along with a passenger Hunter Tucker an 18-year-old from Ashland, both were released at the scene. The accident is still under further investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.