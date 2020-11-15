Monday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pretty quiet weather is expected as we head into the upcoming work week with generally above averages and dry conditions expected for most of the week. We’ll likely be dealing with some wind on and off through the upcoming week, other than that we’ll likely be waiting until late this week and into next weekend before cooler temperatures and rain chances return to the forecast.

For Monday, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected across the state with some blustery northwest winds possible through the day with a weak surface trough passing through the area. We should start the the day with west winds at around 10 MPH, but by the afternoon winds should be turning to the northwest at 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible. The wind should settle down past sunset and into Monday evening.

Temperatures as we wake up Monday morning should be pretty close to where we expect them to be for mid-November with morning lows in the mid 20s to low 30s across the state.

Above average temperatures are expected by Monday afternoon and should be about 5° to 10° warmer than Sunday. Look for highs in the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south across the state.

Temperatures for Lincoln will cool back a few degrees on Tuesday, but likely stay above the seasonal average in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will the warmest days of the week as highs surge to near 70°, though it will be rather breezy on Wednesday with southwest winds blowing between 15 and 30 MPH with even stronger wind gusts possible. It’s not until Friday and towards the weekend that temperatures begin to cool back, but even then they’re still expected to stay near 60° on Friday, into the lower 50s on Saturday, and close to seasonal levels on Sunday into the mid 40s.

Chances for rain are expected to increase Friday night and into the day on Saturday with rain chances lingering into the day on Sunday as well. We should expect to see mostly rain with this system, though Saturday night and into Sunday we could see some snow mix in Lincoln with higher chances for some light snow for areas north of I-80.

