$4,000 in electronics stolen from Ace Rent to Own
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight to ten laptops were stolen from Ace Rent to Own in Lincoln during a break-in over the weekend.
The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the store near 25th and O Streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
On scene, responding officers found a shattered window at the front of the building. Damage estimates put the cost at $3,400.
LPD said no one was inside the business.
Employees told police that eight to 10 laptops, worth about $4,000, were stolen from the business.
LPD said the investigation continues into the theft.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.