$4,000 in electronics stolen from Ace Rent to Own

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eight to ten laptops were stolen from Ace Rent to Own in Lincoln during a break-in over the weekend.

The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the store near 25th and O Streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

On scene, responding officers found a shattered window at the front of the building. Damage estimates put the cost at $3,400.

LPD said no one was inside the business.

Employees told police that eight to 10 laptops, worth about $4,000, were stolen from the business.

LPD said the investigation continues into the theft.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.