A valuable asset for Boone County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The new Boone County Agriculture and Education Center is expected to make a big impact on the regional economy of northeast and north central Nebraska.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for equipment dealers to use the building,” local resident Paul Groeteke said. “Trade shows, they do a home show here now, we expect that to expand into this facility.”

The idea of this new Boone County Ag and Education Center began as an effort to create a space for horse shows. “So way back in 2012 they came to us and asked if they could do something to get some horses involved in the county,” local resident Kevin Rasmussen said. There were some ups and downs in the process. But, a desire to move the extension office out of the courthouse, and into a new location, made the idea more intriguing to county commissioners. “They gave us some money out of the inheritance fund to put the extension office on, and we raised the funds for the rest of the building,” Rasmussen said.

The funds were generated through donations and grants. “A local feed lot gave us an $850,000 donation to match, and we matched that in 5 days,” Rasmussen said. Local donors are displayed on the wall in the building, and the new arena itself is named for donors Delbert and Marilee Niewhoner. The arena is state-of-the-art, and is putting unique equipment to use. “We even have a grooming machine for the facility here,” Groeteke said. “Most horses and livestock like to have a nice pack of soil on the surface of an arena, and this helps maintain that pack and surface.”

Not only is this building going to play a huge role on the Boone County local economy, it’s also going to do a lot when it comes to ag youth education. “It opens up some opportunities to offer programming on livestock production, on the equipment education side, for workshops, trainings or updates,” local extension educator Steve Pritchard said. “With our conference room, we’ve got the capability of setting up a larger group to virtually connect and teach each other.”

“The building is important to everyone. Every trailer or whatever that comes to this event, is going to come through other towns in this county to get here, whether they need fuel or a tire, or maybe a new vehicle,” Rasmussen said. “Somehow they are going to have connections to this building, whether you are on the outskirts or right here in Albion.”

The first event for the new building at the fairgrounds was held in August, but COVID-19 has slowed activity. “We had a bull ride planned for November 28th in here and that had already been postponed from the summer,” Rasmussen said.

But, local residents know the pandemic will end, and when that happens, it will be “all systems go” for the Boone County Ag and Education Center. “I think it’s going to be a huge asset,” Rasmussen said.

