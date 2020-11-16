Advertisement

Assault suspect arrested at truck stop

(NSP / MGN)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a North Platte man Sunday evening following an incident at a truck stop in Elm Creek.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., NSP was notified that the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate the suspect of a reported assault. The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun. Approximately two hours later, a trooper was on another call at the Pilot truck stop in Elm Creek when he received information that the suspect being sought by Buffalo County deputies was possibly hiding in one of the shower stalls at the truck stop.

The trooper made contact with the subject. As the trooper attempted to place the subject into custody, the man resisted arrest and attempted to flee. A physical confrontation ensued, during which the trooper was able to place the suspect into custody. The suspect was not injured during the confrontation, but the trooper sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The trooper was treated at Kearney Regional Hospital and released last night.

The suspect, Matthew Taylor, 25, of North Platte, was turned over to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Deputies and lodged in Buffalo County Jail for resisting arrest, third degree assault, making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency for suspected assault reported earlier in the evening.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Cass County
Lincoln teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Cass County
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
400+ COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in Lancaster County
Lincoln woman shares family's battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD says outlook grim for Saturday motorcycle crash victim

Latest News

Memorial Stadium
Huskers carry momentum into Illinois week
Temperatures should cool back a bit on Tuesday - especially in northeastern Nebraska where...
Tuesday Forecast: More sunshine, mild, and a bit breezy
Nebraska Board of Education wants mask mandate
Fire
Nebraska Fire Marshal: 1 dead following Bellevue house fire