Bridge work on I-180 to start Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction on a bridge repair project on a stretch of I-180, starting Monday, could cause traffic delays for drivers in Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, work will close a southbound lane on I-180 from I-80 to Superior Street.

The speed limit on that section of roadway will also be reduced to 55 mph. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

Construction is expected to wrap up by Tuesday, November 24.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.