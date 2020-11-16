Advertisement

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The California Highway Patrol shared footage of a car going airborne.

The car comes flying in from the left of the video, and it hits a dirt embankment at a good rate of speed.

Then it catches serious air, looking like a scene from the ’70s TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

It happened Saturday in Modesto, California.

Police say the driver just wasn’t paying attention. Officers say the driver only had minor injuries.

CHP reminded drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and mind on the road.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Cass County
Lincoln teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Cass County
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
400+ COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in Lancaster County
Lincoln woman shares family's battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD says outlook grim for Saturday motorcycle crash victim

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq
A car went airborne in Modesto, California and was caught on camera.
Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, French soldiers patrol at Gare du Nord train station in...
Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train