Fire set outside home believed to be intentionally set

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An object lit on fire in the of a yard of a home in the Woods Park neighborhood is believed to have been intentionally set.

A neighbor called authorities just before 6 a.m. Sunday after seeing a small fire at the home near 29th and E Streets, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Two people inside the home were able to safely escape.

According to LFR, the fire spread from the yard and to the front porch, causing damage to front siding of the home. Damage is estimated at $5,000.

No suspects have been named.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.