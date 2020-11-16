Advertisement

Husker kicker’s truck stolen over the weekend

Nebraska senior place-kicker Connor Culp says his truck was stolen over the weekend. (Connor...
Nebraska senior place-kicker Connor Culp says his truck was stolen over the weekend. (Connor Culp via Twitter)(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a Nebraska Football player’s truck after it was stolen over the weekend.

On Sunday, senior place-kicker Connor Culp posted on Twitter that his white 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 was taken from outside the Cornhusker Hotel.

LPD says the vehicle was parked along 12th Street between ‘L’ and ‘M’ Streets. They say it was taken somewhere between 11 p.m. late Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The truck has Arizona plates, JLA6AHA. Culp says truck also has a shell over the bed, and has a Cummins and Browning sticker on the back.

Anyone who has seen the truck, or knows where it might be, should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Cass County
Lincoln teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Cass County
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
One hospitalized after serious motorcycle crash in north Lincoln
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
400+ COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in Lancaster County

Latest News

Temperatures should be a bit warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s from north...
Monday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures to start the week
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family's battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Wan'Dale Robinson on Luke McCaffrey
Wan'Dale Robinson on Luke McCaffrey