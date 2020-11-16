Husker kicker’s truck stolen over the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a Nebraska Football player’s truck after it was stolen over the weekend.

On Sunday, senior place-kicker Connor Culp posted on Twitter that his white 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 was taken from outside the Cornhusker Hotel.

LPD says the vehicle was parked along 12th Street between ‘L’ and ‘M’ Streets. They say it was taken somewhere between 11 p.m. late Saturday night and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The truck has Arizona plates, JLA6AHA. Culp says truck also has a shell over the bed, and has a Cummins and Browning sticker on the back.

Anyone who has seen the truck, or knows where it might be, should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.