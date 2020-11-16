Huskers carry momentum into Illinois week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After their first win of the season, there’s a new feeling around Memorial Stadium. Nebraska senior middle linebacker Collin Miller says the Huskers' positive vibe at practice Monday morning was noticeable.

"A Monday after a win is way different than a Monday after a loss,” Miller said. The Huskers defeated Penn State on Saturday, 30-23, which players hope is a breakthrough in the Scott Frost era.

“There’s no better feeling in that locker room than after a win, so we need more of them," Miller said.

Under Frost, the Huskers had lost ten games by 8 points or less. Coaches, players, and fans are hoping Saturday’s result against Penn State is a trend in the right direction.

“Winning makes everything better,” senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said.

Nebraska now looks for back-to-back victories with the Huskers hosting Illinois on Saturday. The Fighting Illini come to Lincoln with a 1-3 record. Nebraska opened as a 2-touchdown favorite against Illinois.

Frost on Illinois: "They hit the crap out of us last year."



Compliments the Fighting Illini's physicality under Lovie Smith. #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 16, 2020

