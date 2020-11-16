Kate Bolz to join Lincoln mayor’s staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Monday she is hiring State Senator Kate Bolz to join her staff.

Bolz will serve as a Policy Aide for Economic and Workforce Development beginning on December 1.

She is replacing Alyssa Martin, who has accepted another position in the private sector.

“Kate is a recognized and accomplished leader in our City and State, and we are excited to have her join our team,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Her skills and experience are well suited to this role, where she will lead our Lincoln Forward initiative, which works to foster the conditions for Lincolnites to flourish and thrive and for our community to achieve real and sustainable growth.”

Bolz, who recently ran for the 1st District Congressional seat but lost to incumbent Jeff Fortenberry, represented District 29 in Lincoln in the Nebraska Unicameral since 2013.

She served as Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, and as a member of the Retirement Committee, Executive Board, Children’s Commission, and Oversight Committee on Corrections.

“The Gaylor Baird administration’s dedication to economic and workforce development is vital as Lincoln continues to grow and as our community works to create new opportunities for workers impacted by the coronavirus,” Bolz said. “I’m eager to use my skills and experience to build economic prosperity for Lincoln businesses and residents."

