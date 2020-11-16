Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska continue to skyrocket, one local woman is sharing the story about her family’s current struggles and is pleading with people to take the virus seriously.

10/11 NOW spoke with the woman, with approval from her family. Three of them are in the hospital and the youngest is fighting for his life.

Madison Johnson said in less than two weeks time, her cousin Jake Immink went from farming, to being in the hospital.

She said the 31-year-old was a healthy rancher until his symptoms started on October 29th. It wasn’t until his parents checked his oxygen levels that they realized he needed to go to the hospital.

“He was originally in the COVID-19 unit on a BiPAP just to get oxygen, but this morning he was put in the ICU and is on a ventilator,” said Johnson.

His sister, who is a nurse, told Johnson that his parents testing his oxygen saved his life.

But he’s not the only one in the family.

Not long after, his parents Jon and Peggy were transported to the hospital.

“They both have COVID-19 and pneumonia, but thankfully they’re in rooms next to each other so there is some comfort there, knowing they can be together,” said Johnson.

Immink’s two siblings, also tested positive for COVID-19

“It’s scary to see the people who have so much strength be at their absolute low, to hear of the mental trials and hear the fear that they have,” said Johnson.

Johnson said if you haven’t taken it seriously yet, now is the time to.

“Take it seriously. Right now things are bad. Really bad. And if you don’t know someone who has it right now, you will very soon. That’s where we’re at. Don’t kid yourself. We have to be careful,” said Johnson.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help with the family’s medical bills, you can find that link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-immink-family?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

