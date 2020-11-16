Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds coronavirus briefing

By Amber Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts will talk about the work the State of Nebraska is doing to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect hospitals. You can watch the press conference live Monday at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

On Friday, Gov. Ricketts announced that Nebraska will take a phased approach to public health restrictions based on the percentage of staffed hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.  As soon as the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations increases above certain thresholds, restrictions will be tightened.  If the percentage of coronavirus-related hospitalizations declines below the thresholds (on average, over a seven-day period) restrictions will be relaxed.  A document outlining each of the five, color-coded phases is available by clicking here.  Currently, Nebraska is in the “orange” phase, which is the second most restrictive.

How restrictions in Nebraska will change based on hospital capacity.
Beginning Nov. 16, elective surgeries that can wait four weeks or longer without substantially changing a patient’s outcome will be halted.  In addition to the restriction on elective surgeries, the new DHM includes all of the health measures that took effect on November 11, 2020 (see an outline of these changes by clicking here).

