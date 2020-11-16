LPD: Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in mid-November crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW a motorcyclist has died from his injuries suffered in a crash earlier this month.

Police say 36-year-old Joe Lott was declared dead a couple days after the November 14th crash. It happened around 10:45 that morning on the south side of Moxie Mitsubishi near 33rd and Superior.

LPD said Lott lost control of his motorcycle, struck a curb, and was thrown from the bike into a ditch on the north side of Superior between 33rd and 35th. The bike landed in the parking lot of the dealership.

Lott was transported to a Lincoln hospital by paramedics with CPR still in progress. Those life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful, as Lott was deceased a couple days later.

