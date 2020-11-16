Nebraska Fire Marshal: 1 dead following Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — One person died in a house fire south of Omaha over the weekend, according to the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters in nearby Bellevue were called to the fire in Sarpy County just after 4 a.m. Saturday., the agency said in a news release. Arriving firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames, and an occupant in the house was later found dead.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim, and the Sarpy County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by smoking materials, such as a discarded or unattended cigarette.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.