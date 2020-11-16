Advertisement

Nebraska Fire Marshal: 1 dead following Bellevue house fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — One person died in a house fire south of Omaha over the weekend, according to the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters in nearby Bellevue were called to the fire in Sarpy County just after 4 a.m. Saturday., the agency said in a news release. Arriving firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames, and an occupant in the house was later found dead.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim, and the Sarpy County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by smoking materials, such as a discarded or unattended cigarette.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Cass County
Lincoln teen dies in two-vehicle crash in Cass County
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
400+ COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday in Lancaster County
Lincoln woman shares family's battle with COVID-19
Lincoln woman shares family’s battle with COVID-19
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
Lincoln man tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle crash east of 33rd and Superior Street on Saturday.
UPDATE: LPD says outlook grim for Saturday motorcycle crash victim

Latest News

Temperatures should cool back a bit on Tuesday - especially in northeastern Nebraska where...
Tuesday Forecast: More sunshine, mild, and a bit breezy
Nebraska Board of Education wants mask mandate
More than $8,700 stolen from two Lincoln fast food restaurants in scams
Thefts scamming employees of two Lincoln businesses believed to be related
Fire
Fire set outside home believed to be intentionally set