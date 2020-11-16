Advertisement

New COVID-19 restrictions in place in Lincoln

The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Severe Risk Category (Red).
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in the Severe Risk Category (Red).
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tougher restrictions to combat the growing number of new COVID-19 cases are now in place in Lincoln.

New Directed Health Measures effective Monday, Nov. 16:

  • Indoor gathers will be limited to 10 people or 25% capacity.
  • All events with a capacity of 500 or more must be postponed until Dec. 7. Venues with a capacity of 500 or more people that are planning events after Dec. 7 must have an event plan, regardless of how many people plan to attend. Previously, those venues only had to submit plans if attendance was expected to be more than 500.
  • All businesses that sell alcohol must end alcohol sales no later than 10 p.m. and must close no later than 11 p.m.
  • All indoor team sports for youth are postponed until after Dec. 7.
  • Individuals must wear masks indoor unless no one else is the same room and can maintain six feet of separations from others.
  • Licensed companies who allow for consumption of alcohol on city streets, such as pedal pubs or party busses, may not operate until after Dec. 7.
  • This DHM will last until Dec.7 and will be adjusted as needed.

On Sunday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 408 newly reported single-day Coronavirus cases, a new high during the pandemic.

The community total stands at 12,875, while the Lancaster County death toll is 59.

