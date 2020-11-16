New COVID-19 restrictions in place in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tougher restrictions to combat the growing number of new COVID-19 cases are now in place in Lincoln.

New Directed Health Measures effective Monday, Nov. 16:

Indoor gathers will be limited to 10 people or 25% capacity.

All events with a capacity of 500 or more must be postponed until Dec. 7. Venues with a capacity of 500 or more people that are planning events after Dec. 7 must have an event plan, regardless of how many people plan to attend. Previously, those venues only had to submit plans if attendance was expected to be more than 500.

All businesses that sell alcohol must end alcohol sales no later than 10 p.m. and must close no later than 11 p.m.

All indoor team sports for youth are postponed until after Dec. 7.

Individuals must wear masks indoor unless no one else is the same room and can maintain six feet of separations from others.

Licensed companies who allow for consumption of alcohol on city streets, such as pedal pubs or party busses, may not operate until after Dec. 7.

This DHM will last until Dec.7 and will be adjusted as needed.

On Sunday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 408 newly reported single-day Coronavirus cases, a new high during the pandemic.

The community total stands at 12,875, while the Lancaster County death toll is 59.

