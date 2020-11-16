New COVID-19 restrictions in place in Lincoln
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tougher restrictions to combat the growing number of new COVID-19 cases are now in place in Lincoln.
New Directed Health Measures effective Monday, Nov. 16:
- Indoor gathers will be limited to 10 people or 25% capacity.
- All events with a capacity of 500 or more must be postponed until Dec. 7. Venues with a capacity of 500 or more people that are planning events after Dec. 7 must have an event plan, regardless of how many people plan to attend. Previously, those venues only had to submit plans if attendance was expected to be more than 500.
- All businesses that sell alcohol must end alcohol sales no later than 10 p.m. and must close no later than 11 p.m.
- All indoor team sports for youth are postponed until after Dec. 7.
- Individuals must wear masks indoor unless no one else is the same room and can maintain six feet of separations from others.
- Licensed companies who allow for consumption of alcohol on city streets, such as pedal pubs or party busses, may not operate until after Dec. 7.
- This DHM will last until Dec.7 and will be adjusted as needed.
On Sunday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 408 newly reported single-day Coronavirus cases, a new high during the pandemic.
The community total stands at 12,875, while the Lancaster County death toll is 59.
