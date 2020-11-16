Advertisement

NSAA explains decision for holding championships away from Memorial Stadium

The NSAA has decided to hold the high school football state championships away from Memorial Stadium
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar talks to 10/11 NOW
By Dan Corey
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, the NSAA made the call to move the high school football state championships away from Lincoln, where they are typically played. The move is due to rising COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County. Instead, the championships will be played at the higher-seed’s home field. That does not include Class D6, which will be played at UNK.

“Do we think it would probably be better for one community to go into another community like we’ve been doing in the playoffs and in the end we decided that was probably in the best interest of everybody in the state,” said Jay Bellar, executive director at the NSAA.

All state championships will be played on Friday, November 20th.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

