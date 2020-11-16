NSEA survey shows 92% of teachers want a mask mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One in three teachers in Lincoln and Omaha said they’re planning to leave their profession after this school year. It’s a staggering statistic from the Nebraska State Education Association.

Now, they are demanding change at the state level to prevent schools from temporarily closing due to COVID-19. That survey lets teachers write in questions or concerns and the NSEA said one word stuck out the most, help.

They’re making four main demands of Governor Ricketts to get COVID-19 under control in Nebraska.

“Teachers want to be with their students teaching,” Maddie Fennell, the executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association. “We know that our schools are of crucial importance to the safety of our students.”

A survey of 65,000 Nebraska Public School Educators from across the state shows 92% want a mask mandate.

“Hospitals and schools breaking under the burdens we’re placing upon them," said Jenni Benson, president, NSEA "It’s affecting both hospitals and schools. We have a choice to take action now, or our schools will have to close.”

On Monday the Nebraska State Board of Education recommended a state-wide mask mandate. This as cases are climbing statewide by about 2,000 per day.

“If the leadership in this state won’t make hard decisions and put mandate sin place, our schools will close,” said Benson. “Hospitals overrun, and more Nebraskans will die.”

Around 89% of teachers in Lincoln and Omaha believe the current model of teaching is not serving their students.

“We can’t do this anymore, it’s not sustainable,” Benson said.

Now the NSEA is joining with UNMC, asking Gov. Ricketts to issue new Directed Health Measures that mandate masks statewide, limit gatherings to 10 people indoor and outdoor, stop indoor dining, create a takeout initiative and lower classroom densities.

The State Board of Education passed a resolution on Monday in support of a state-wide mask mandate. The NDE said they have been recommending masks since March, but think it’s important for schools to work with their local health departments.

