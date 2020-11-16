Thefts scamming employees of two Lincoln businesses believed to be related

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning residents and businesses to be aware of scams after two businesses fell victim over the weekend.

The EZ-Go store at 25th and O Streets lost $8,700 after a man claimed he was a theft investigator conducting a safety deposit box audit at the store.

According to police, the scammer called and told an employee to put money from the safe into a bag and provided a fake code to be used when the money was later collected.

The worker told investigators a man showed up, provided the code and left with the money.

Lincoln Police said a similar theft was reported at the Popeye’s Chicken restaurant near 27th and Superior late Friday.

In that incident, LPD said a suspect called the store and impersonated the general manager and told the worker to give money to a detective who would later arrive.

The employee complied and the thief was able to get off with an unknown amount of cash.

Lincoln Police detectives believe the two incidents may be related.

No suspect(s) has been named.

