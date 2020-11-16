Advertisement

Tracking device inside stolen copper wire leads to suspects

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Nov. 16, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three men were located and cited for larceny in their connection to stealing items from a construction site, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The three men are said to have stolen about $100 worth of copper wire from a job site near 40th and Yankee Hill around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The owner of the construction company told responding officers that surveillance cameras caught two to three people and that a GPS tracker was hidden inside the coils of stolen copper wire.

LPD said detectives located the vehicle and the three men in southeast Lincoln.

