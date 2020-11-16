Tuesday Forecast: More sunshine, mild, and a bit breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast remains unchanged as we head into Tuesday and the rest of the work week as quiet, mild, and dry weather is expected for most. Winds will likely be our biggest issue at times over the next few days with rain chances likely holding off until late Friday and into the weekend.

By Monday afternoon, sunny skies with blustery northwest winds are expected across the state. In Lincoln, wind gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible at times with high temperatures likely reaching to around 60°. Across the state, afternoon highs will sit in the mid 50s to low 60s with sunny skies.

Temperatures should climb to the mid 50s to low 60s on Monday. (KOLN)

Look for a clear, quiet night Monday night into Tuesday with light west winds up to 10 MPH and overnight lows falling into the 20s to near 30°.

Lows into Tuesday morning should be in the low 20s to low 30s across the state. (KOLN)

A weak cold front will clip the area on Tuesday, giving way to slightly cooler temperatures across northeastern Nebraska, but most of the state should see another nice day with highs in the 50s and 60s and more sunshine. Winds could be a bit breezy at times. For Lincoln, winds should swing around to the southeast at 5 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH possible in the afternoon.

Temperatures should cool back a bit on Tuesday - especially in northeastern Nebraska where highs will only reach the low to mid 50s. (KOLN)

Wednesday should be the warmest day of the next week ahead of our next system set to move into the area Friday and into the weekend. Strong south winds are expected with wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible. This should help temperatures reach the mid 60 to mid 70s across the state, with the warmest readings across western Nebraska.

Sunshine, breezy, and warm weather is expected on Wednesday as temperatures surge into the upper 60s to mid 70s across the area. (KOLN)

A weak front will cool temperatures back a few degrees on Thursday, but more above average temperatures are still expected. Temperatures start trending downward Friday and into the weekend as our next upper level trough swings through the area, though there isn’t a lot of cold air with this system, so even as temperatures cool back, they should do so to near seasonal levels.

We won’t be talking about any chances for moisture until very late Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Mainly rain is expected at this point, as again, there won’t be a lot of cold air moving in with our next weather-maker. A rain-snow mix is possible Saturday night into early Sunday with overnight lows expected in the middle 30s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.